The Crafty Rogues: Lotions and Feelings (ep. 148)

The boys return for another helping of The Crafty Rogues.

The boys open with stories of Louisville before jumping into Minnesota United’s two US Open Cup wins. Then the guys move onto some international play as they review the last week of action in the Women’s World Cup before jumping to the Gold Cup action that’s taken place since we last recorded. The guys answer your letters and John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. To close the show the John tips the first weekend of Premier League action, we get an AFL updat, and a look at the Cricket World Cup.