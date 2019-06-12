The Crafty Rogues: Speaking of attractive I’m John Cosgrove (ep. 147)

The boys return for another hour of craic and football talk in this week’s Crafty Rogues as they discuss the US Women putting up 13 in a match, the England men losing in the Semi Finals (again), and the US Men getting played off the park by Venezuela.

Also along the way in this episode John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn discuss maybe the best opening to the show ever, Minnesota United’s loss at the weekend, the upcoming Gold Cup, and the Euro Qualifying taking place this last weekend. Later in the show the guys answer your letters, John has his world famous Just Be Cos segment, and Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. To wrap up this edition of The Crafty Rogues the guys discuss the Women’s World Cup slogan, the Cricket World Cup, and get an AFL Update.