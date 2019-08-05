The Crafty Rogues: At least I get to keep my clothes on this time (ep. 155)

With Deadline Day approaching AND the Premier League opener just days away the boys get together a day earlier than normal to discuss all that happened in soccer over the weekend and we get our first Premier League predictions from Cosgrove.

Quinno and Cosgrove open the show discussing Minnesota United’s late game winner over Portland before discussing the weekend’s action in the Championship. Cosgrove gives his first Premier League predictions of the season. The boys answer your letters, John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos, and Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. To close this weeks show Cosgrove gives his predictions for Champion, Top Six, and who will be relegated this year in the Premier League.

John’s Premier League Predictions

Liverpool 2-0 Norwich

West Ham 0-1 Manchester City

Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United

Burnley 0-0 Southampton

Crystal Palace 0-2 Everton

Watford 1-0 Brighton

Tottenham 2-2 Aston Villa

Leicester 2-1 Wolves

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea