The Crafty Rogues: Kicking a 55 year old (ep. 158)

The boys are back with another packed edition of The Crafty Rogues as they discuss everything from the US Open Cup Finals to the sad situation regarding Bury.

We open today’s episode a bit differently as we start discussing cricket, basketball, and gaelic before we get to the football. Once we finally arrive at the football we open it up discussing Minnesota United’s 2-1 loss in the US Open Cup Final. After that we move onto reviewing the latest round of EFL Cup and Premier League play. John then gives his predictions for the upcoming round of Premier League play, answers your emails, and get’s something off his chest in his Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. We close today’s show talking about the sad demise of Bury FC and Bolton just barely escaping the same fate.