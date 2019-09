We’ve got another special episode of The Adrian Heath Show after a 0-0 draw at Portland that saw an astounding 49 shots between to the two teams. Adrian Heath joins Jamie Watson for the opening segment to review the match and his thoughts on where that leaves his squad with three games left to the season. Callum Williams then hops in for Adrian and talks with Jamie about the match and a season that has seen Minnesota United just a win away from clinching a playoff spot with three games left.