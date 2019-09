What does it mean to be a fan? Why do we choose the teams we choose? The boys answer those questions about fandom and more in this week’s special edition of The Crafty Rogues. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn discuss being a fan and what all goes into being a fan. We also talk about why we chose to be fans of the teams we have. To end the show we each present four teams to be a fan of if you still don’t have a team.