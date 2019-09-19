The Crafty Rogues: Won’t get an inch of space or a moment of peace (ep. 161)

Champions League is back. Premier League is in the thick of it. The boys have plenty to discuss this week on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

The boys open up with chatter about Minnesota United’s disappointing loss to Houston then they’re massive 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake. With Champions League returning the boys spend a good amount of time discussing all the action there before reviewing the latest in the Premier League. John makes his predictions for the upcoming weekend of Premier League matches before the guys answer your emails. John has something to say in his Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan gets a little big headed in his Big Football Update before we close today’s show looking around at the other European Leagues.