The Crafty Rogues: You got me mid sip (ep. 160)

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, the Crafty Rogues, are here again to discuss all things football over a pint and have some fun while they’re at it.

This week we open up the show with the boys catching up on each others football playing exploits before jumping into the week that was for Minnesota United and the USMNT. There was a whole lot of International matches played over the week for the boys to dissect before John gives his predictions for the upcoming round of Premier League matches. The boys answer all the letters and emails you sent in before John gets something off his chest in his Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. We wrap the show running through the action so far in the lower leagues.