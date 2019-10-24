The Crafty Rogues: A beacon of success in an ocean of failure (ep. 166)

The boys met up at Brit’s for this week taping prepared with plenty of stories, plenty of analysis, and all of the craic you could ask for on this week’s Crafty Rogues!

We open this week’s show discussing our travels throughout the week and John’s mishap with a ping-pong table before we put a close to Minnesota United’s season after their disappointing loss to the Galaxy at the weekend. The Premier League returned from the international break in fine form leaving plenty to analyze as well as a full compliment of fixtures for John to predict.

There’s a plethora of letters, emails, and correspondents to answer before John get’s something off his chest in his Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update and we close the show this week with John showing off just how much he knows about the Lower Leagues.