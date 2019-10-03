The Crafty Rogues: A plot of a porn film (ep. 163)

Tottenham gave up seven in London, Manchester United and Arsenal bored everyone to tears in Manchester, and John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn were both in the same bar in Duluth but not at the same time over the weekend. So, in other words, we’re chalk full of news to talk about on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

The boys open today’s show recapping their travels before discussing Minnesota United clinching a playoff spot. There’s a mountain of Champions League to review, Europa League to preview, Champions League to review AND preview, and EFL Cup to review AND preview. John has predictions on the weekend’s round of Premier League matches then he answers all your emails and letters sent in over the last two weeks. Cosgrove get’s something off his chest in the latest edition of his Just Be Cos segment before Producer Jonathan hops in with his Big Football Update. To close the show the boys discuss the Rugby World Cup and the AFL Grand Final.