The Crafty Rogues: They bring them up and bring them down; Special Guest Callum Williams (ep. 165)

By Jonathan Harrison October 17, 2019 8:14 am

Minnesota United’s first ever playoff run starts on Sunday and to celebrate the moment and preview the MLS Cup Playoffs and review the season Callum Williams joins John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn on this week’s episode of The Crafty Rogues!

Once, Cosgrove and Quinno catch up on all of John’s travels the boys bring in voice of Minnesota United Callum Williams to preview the MLS Cup Playoffs and discuss Minnesota United’s first round game against the LA Galaxy. The boys then look at some of the International games that played out over the past week including the very disappointing loss by the USMNT to Canada on Tuesday. Cal and John make predictions on the upcoming weekend’s round of games in the Premier League before they answer your emails. John gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. We close the show reviewing Minnesota United’s season with Cal and John.

