The Crafty Rogues: Hairy Bradley, Slip Tip O’Boyle (ep. 171)

It’s a special Thankgiving edition of the Crafty Rogues! (Well, not really it’s just this week’s edition it just happens to release on the American holiday of Thanksgiving.)

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn returned to Brit’s to dive into the what happened in the Champions League over the past week (not much, really), what happened in the Premier League (Jose’s back!), and predict what will happen in the upcoming week of Premier League (two rounds of action!). The boys also answer your letters and then listen as Jonathan pops in for the Big Football Update that includes an all-timer of a stat. We end the show today discussing the issue fame can cause before closing on an American Thanksgiving conversation.