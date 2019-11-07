The Crafty Rogues: Later on we were in the bath. Special Guest Adrian Heath! (ep. 168)

We’ve got a very special guest who returns for the first time in 68 episode on this week’s Crafty Rogues as we’re joined by the manager of Minnesota United Adrian Heath!

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn quickly work through their normal show opening banter because we’re joined by Adrian Heath in the middle of his offseason. We keep the show format pretty normal today because, spoiler, Adrian sticks around for another episode that will air next week that’s a little more off topic. Cosgrove, Quinno, and Adrian open discussing the MLS Cup Final between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC before moving on to discuss the latest round of Champions League action that featured a couple of entertaining draw, each for their own reasons. Once the Champions League roundup is done the boys move onto reviewing last weekend’s Premier League fixtures including Adrian’s bold prediction for Manchester United, City and Liverpool both leaving it late, and the Leicester bandwagon rolling on. We then get predictions for the upcoming round of matches from both John and Adrian. Those two then answer your emails and letters before John gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update and his last note transitions us perfectly to laughing about odd club names throughout world football.