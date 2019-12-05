The Crafty Rogues: A little awkward. A little uncomfortable. (ep. 172)

The boys are back for another rousing edition of The Crafty Rogues as we cover everything from Ireland geography to Jose’s return to Old Trafford to why Country music isn’t on Spotify.

We open today’s show with a bit of a geography lesson before diving into what was a great week of Premier League action. We get John’s predictions for the upcoming week of matches before answering some emails. John then get’s something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos segment before producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. To close the show today the boys discuss decade of music and how it all changed with Spotify.