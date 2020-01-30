He’s a little hurt he’s not on the poster (ep. 180)

We won’t use the probably inappropriate quote John used during the show to describe the amount of Cup games played over the past week but it was a lot and the boys are here this week to discuss most of them. The ones with Premier League teams anyways.

We do some catching up quick before discussing the two Premier League wins for Liverpool over the past week and getting John’s predictions for this weekends slate of games. We then dive head first into the plethora of FA Cup games we watched over the weekend and the EFL Cup Second Legs we saw over the past two days that saw Villa(!) reach the final. Once we make our way through the Cup games we get to your emails from the past week before John gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update and we close this week’s show discussing the coverage of the passing of Kobe Bryant.