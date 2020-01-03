The Crafty Rogues: Listless, Directionless, and Poor. Special Guest Carl Craig. (ep. 176)

We’ve reached the halfway point of the Premier League season and that means it’s time to invite former Minnesota United manager Carl Craig back to the show to review the first half of the 2019-20 season.

John, Stephen, and Carl open today’s show reviewing the previous week of action that saw two rounds of matches played where we got more VAR controversy, the Jose honeymoon has seemingly worn off already, and David Moyes returned in winning fashion. The boys then preview the upcoming FA Cup and EFL Cup action before John gives his Just Be Cos. The second half of the show is spent going team-by-team reviewing and scoring the first half of their season and Producer Jonathan hops in in the middle with his Big Football Update. This week’s show ends reviewing the predictions the boys made at the start of the season to see just how off they were, turns out they weren’t too far off.