The Crafty Rogues: Ok Boomer (ep. 179)

Liverpool just keep winning, United just keep losing, and The Crafty Rogues are back for some football discussion and craic.

The boys open the show this week with Meat Watch Week 3 before diving right into all the Premier League action that took place since we last recorded. Once the boys wrap up reviewing the action from the last week they discuss where table stands before getting John’s predictions for this weekends round of FA Cup matches as well as the second round of the EFL Cup semi finals coming up.

We then get to the back half of the show where the boys answer all your emails and letter before John gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update and we close the show today looking at where all the big European leagues stand after their winter breaks.