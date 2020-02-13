No other reason than he was a ginger. Special Guest Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. (ep. 181)

Before the boys suffer through one day only of the polar vortex they get together at Brit’s to have a chat about the limited Premier League we saw this weekend and sit down with the Mayor. Yes, the actual Mayor of Minneapolis himself Jacob Frey joined the show today.

The boys open the show with their usual catching up but quickly welcome in Mayor Frey to discuss his athletic past, how he got into soccer, politics, and being Mayor. The boys say goodbye to the Mayor and jump into reviewing the limited amount of Premier League we saw this past weekend. We get predictions from John on the upcoming round of matches in the Premier League and Champions League before moving on to answering your emails. Once we’re done answering all the emails John gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos, Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update, and we close out today’s show with a quick review of the weekend in Six Nations.