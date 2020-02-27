Stiff and Sore Standing on the Boundary (ep. 184)

Quinno is back down under on the lash so John is driving the bus this week and he brought along a writer for These Football Times and Back Page Football, Gareth Bland.

Cosgrove and Bland opened this week’s show discussing Jose getting beat at Chelsea, Newcastle failing to win, and the relentless force that is Liverpool. After the Premier League review we hop to the Champions League action and discuss Gnabry dominating London, again, City’s need to win it all this year ahead of a ban, and Sergio Ramos receiving his 26th Red Card. We get to know a little about Gareth before we have him read all the emails and letters the listeners sent in. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update and we close the show with a quickfire round of questions for Gareth.