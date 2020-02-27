Podcast

Stiff and Sore Standing on the Boundary (ep. 184)

By Jonathan Harrison February 27, 2020 8:31 am

Quinno is back down under on the lash so John is driving the bus this week and he brought along a writer for These Football Times and Back Page Football, Gareth Bland.

Cosgrove and Bland opened this week’s show discussing Jose getting beat at Chelsea, Newcastle failing to win, and the relentless force that is Liverpool. After the Premier League review we hop to the Champions League action and discuss Gnabry dominating London, again, City’s need to win it all this year ahead of a ban, and Sergio Ramos receiving his 26th Red Card. We get to know a little about Gareth before we have him read all the emails and letters the listeners sent in. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update and we close the show with a quickfire round of questions for Gareth.

Related Gallery

Off the record: Behind the making of NBA Jam

In this episode, Matthew Coller talks with author Reyan Ali about his new book NBA Jam, which dives deep into the history of one of the great video games in history. How did it become so popular?…
Topics:
SKOR North Soccer Shows United



Latest SKOR North Soccer Shows Stories

Podcast