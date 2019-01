Should the Twins be in on Craig Kimbrel? Ramie Makhlouf, Derek Wetmore and Phil Mackey debate the idea of the Twins going after the 30-year-old reliever. Mackey explains why the Twins should be in, Wetmore tells us why it may not be a good idea. Also, Ramie gets his chance to express his newly found fandom of Willians Astudillo.