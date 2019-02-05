5 thoughts on SKOR North: Talking about the Best Prospect in the Twins system

Podcast

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore February 8, 2019 3:31 pm

The best prospect in the Minnesota Twins farm system is … Alex Kirilloff.

There’s plenty of talk about Royce Lewis — and it’s been deserved — but the person getting overlooked too often is Kirilloff, says Derek Wetmore. Phil Mackey chimes in on the underrated prospect who could be “on the radar” for a callup as early as 2019, per Mackey.

Also: Who are you stone-cold counting on for a bounce back in 2019? Who is the most likely Twins player to start the 2019 All-Star Game? Who is your closer on Opening Day? And over which movie do you get the most flack?

