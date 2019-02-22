SKOR North Twins 5 thoughts: The Marwin Gonzalez impact, with Dan Hayes

Marwin Gonzalez agreed to a 2-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. This show presents 5 thoughts on what it means for Minnesota, with Derek Wetmore and Dan Hayes. This adds to the “low-key great offseason” for the Twins.

1. What does this say about the offseason commitment in regard to the payroll for the Twins?

2. What position(s) will he play for this club?

3. Can you make the case that he should be a starter in Minnesota? And where would that be?

4. Is this the last move of the winter? And how will it impact next winter?

5. Is Willians Astudillo going to make the club?