Touch ‘Em All: Twins early all-star candidates; motivating Byron Buxton to be the guy

The range of outcomes is bigger for Byron Buxton than most — or all — MLB players. Will he be an American League All-Star this year? Ramie Makhlouf says that he will, and is on the record with that bold prediction. Will J.O. Berrios repeat as a Twins ASG representative? Which other players are on that list? We have 9 candidates — including 3 darkhorses — that could legitimately make the all-star team in 2019.

Plus, it wouldn’t be a Touch ‘Em All Twins show without some chatter on Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado. Early all-stars, a handful of Twins candidates; motivating Byron Buxton to be the guy.