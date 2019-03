Postseason baseball is right around the corner!

OK, it’s not. But the regular season is already here and the Twins are just days away from getting Target Field back in action for the 2019 campaign. Last week picked the Twins as one of our American League teams that could make a bid for postseason play.

Which NL teams will still be standing in October? Derek Wetmore and Ramie Makhlouf have their favorites on the senior circuit in this episode of 5 thoughts.