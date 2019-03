October baseball is right around the corner … Or, maybe they’ll have to finish spring training first before we get too far ahead of ourselves.

Today on 5 thoughts, Derek Wetmore and Ramie Makhlouf are picking their 5 favorites to represent the A.L. in the MLB postseason. Let’s get the first three out of the way: Can we all agree on the Yankees, Red Sox and Astros? Good? We’ll fight about the rest of the bunch.

Plus, the debut at SKOR North of a new segment — Ramie’s Recipes!