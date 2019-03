Miguel Sano is having a second procedure to address the healing process with his wounded leg. Judd Zulgad is left wondering: Why is it always something with Miguel Sano?

Derek Wetmore says this means Marwin Gonzalez will start at third base on opening day, and actually the Twins could weather this storm. When will Sano be back? What position will he play when he is back? And bigger-picture, what does this mean for Sano’s career?