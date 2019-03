Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson joins Touch ‘Em All to discuss his first big league spring training with the Minnesota Twins. Derek Wetmore asks about the “Road to 95” and what it means to Stephen Gonsalves.

Other topics covered:

-Biomechanics and their impact on a pitching coach

-Why Johnson doesn’t want to be labeled “Mr. Data” or “Mr. Velocity.”

-Wes Johnson wants to have fun and educate Twins pitchers