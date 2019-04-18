Podcast

Glen Perkins on Baseball: Craig Kimbrel and baseball’s changing landscape

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 18, 2019 2:14 pm


  • Glen Perkins shares his thoughts on Craig Kimbrel.
  • What he would mean to the Twins bullpen.
  • His No. 1 unknown as to why Kimbrel hasn’t signed.
  • Perk also picks the Vikings schedule.
  • And shares his take on what counts as, “batting around.”

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



