Podcast
Purple Daily: Breaking down the Vikings 2019 schedule
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 18, 2019 1:09 pm
The Vikings 2019 schedule was released on Wednesday.
Judd Zulgad and Ramie Makhlouf go game-by-game on what the team’s final record will look like.
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Vikings
Vikings best draft fits: NC State OL Garrett Bradbury
Lucky number: Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13 to be raised to rafters at Target Center
Vikings best draft fits: TE Noah Fant
Zulgad: For the record: A game-by-game prediction for the Vikings in 2019
2019 Vikings schedule: Observations and predictions
Podcast