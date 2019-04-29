SKOR North Twins Show: Beating up and sweeping the O’s; and IF the ball is juiced…

The Minnesota Twins are racing out and hitting all of the home runs this Major League season. As of this show, they trail only the Mariners in the American League (and their 49 homers is an eye-catching total).

Ramie Makhlouf and Derek Wetmore share their assessment of the Twins at this point in the year, right after beating up and sweeping the Baltimore Orioles.

And some are speculating that the ball must be juiced. Smarter people will sort that out, but what we want to know is this. IF the ball is juiced, do you care?

And finally an appreciation for Willians Astudillo after attending La Tortuga Night at Target Field.