*The Twins are making their case as one of the best teams in baseball.

Glen Perkins talks with Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore about the Minnesota Twins finding a new level this week. Other topics include:

*Why this early success is more than a flash in the pan.

*How is Martin Pérez finding success?

*What the success of the pitching staff means for future free agents

*Will the Twins make a big move this summer?