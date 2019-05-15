Podcast

Purple Daily: Grading the Vikings’ 2019 offseason

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 15, 2019 1:02 pm


  • Ramie and Judd grade the Vikings’ 2019 offseason.
  • Did they do enough to get an A grade?
  • And the most dysfunctional organizations in the NFL.

