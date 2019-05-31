Podcast

The SKOR North Twins Show: More Kimbrel speculation/Who’s Really Driving the Bus?

By Manny Hill
Judd Zulgad, Ramie Makhlouf and Derek Wetmore May 31, 2019 2:30 pm
SKOR North Twins Show

Hour 1: *Is there any concern for Martin Perez after the Twins blowout loss in Tampa?
*”Did the Twins Bullpen Do it’s Job?”
*More Craig Kimbrel speculation; Are we all in?
*Derek has 5 Thoughts on the best landing spots for Kimbrel

Hour 2: *Judd weighs in on the Kimbrel speculation, and also tells you who’s driving the “Cut The Brakes” Bus… And it’s not Ramie
*The Twins front office doesn’t care about hurting feelings when it comes to winning, and Judd loves it.
*Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times joins to talk about the Rays success

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories

Podcast