On a night the Twins’ bullpen didn’t do its job, Craig Kimbrel agreed to a deal with the Cubs. That timing is, uh, not great.

Glen Perkins shared with Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore why he believes not signing Kimbrel to a deal feels like a missed opportunity. It’s a special Twins team and could use another arm in the late innings, and Kimbrel was available. At the same time, Perk says it’s not fair to criticize the Twins without knowing the whole circumstances of the negotiation.