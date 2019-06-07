The SKOR North Twins Show: Thad Levine on Kimbrel, and not being complacent

Hour 1:

Ramie: “I do feel there’s some urgency to add to this bullpen”

*Who on the Twins are projected to be All-Stars in Cleveland next month?

*Did The Bullpen Do its Job?

*Derek has 5 Thoughts on other reliever options on the market

Hour 2:

*Judd and Coller join the show with their thoughts on the Twins not getting Craig Kimbrel

*Twins GM Thad Levine joins to discuss the Twins pursuit of Kimbrel, and the state of the club.

*Max Power last night in Cleveland; The guys talk about Kepler’s 3-homer night and the depth of the Twins lineup.