*Reusse and Manny talk about what happened with David Ortiz over the weekend. Pat has a few anecdotes on Ortiz’s time with the Twins, and his role in the 2004 World Series with the Red Sox.

*ESPN’s Buster Olney talks Ortiz, and the happenings around baseball, as we’re 6 weeks away from the Trade Deadline.

*Will we ever see more African Americans playing baseball in the future?