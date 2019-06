*Reusse & Manny want to know why there are some still complaining about the Twins despite their great start

*The great Tom Kelly has stories from the 2001 Twins, his final season as manager, and also the first time he saw Joe Mauer in person.

*Tim Kurkjian of ESPN joins with thoughts on the Women’s College World Series, and the happenings around baseball; Should we expect a busy trade deadline in July?