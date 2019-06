*Reusse and Manny chat on where the Twins are at in the standings; Should there be concern over the Indians gaining a bit of ground in the AL Central?

*ESPN’s Buster Olney joins with discussion on the rest of Major League Baseball as we’re just over a month away from the Trade Deadline

*Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times joins with the Rays in town to take on the Twins; How feasible would it be for the Rays to split time between Tampa and Montreal?