SKOR North Twins Show: Reckless trade speculation/Mauer’s legacy/Romero’s struggles

By Manny Hill
Judd Zulgad, Ramie Makhlouf and Derek Wetmore June 14, 2019 3:36 pm
Hour 1: *This Week in Twins Baseball; Derek is back after a few days away and gets an update on the local nine
*5 Thoughts: The 5 teams that could compete with the Twins for home field advantage.
*”Did the Twins Bullpen Do its Job?”

Hour 2: *The Twins may have their bullpen struggles, but Judd says at least it’s not the Mariners’ pen
*With Joe Mauer’s number retirement this weekend, Judd, Derek and Manny reflect on his legacy
*What’s happened with Fernando Romero?
*Reckless Trade Speculation; Should the Twins make a speculated trade for Mad Bum?

