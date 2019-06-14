SKOR North Twins Show: Reckless trade speculation/Mauer’s legacy/Romero’s struggles

Hour 1: *This Week in Twins Baseball; Derek is back after a few days away and gets an update on the local nine

*5 Thoughts: The 5 teams that could compete with the Twins for home field advantage.

*”Did the Twins Bullpen Do its Job?”

Hour 2: *The Twins may have their bullpen struggles, but Judd says at least it’s not the Mariners’ pen

*With Joe Mauer’s number retirement this weekend, Judd, Derek and Manny reflect on his legacy

*What’s happened with Fernando Romero?

*Reckless Trade Speculation; Should the Twins make a speculated trade for Mad Bum?