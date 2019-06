Hour 1: *Derek and Ramie have all the positive feels for the 43-21 1st place Twins

*Jake Depue on the Twins bullpen, and whether or not it can hold up.

*Who on the Twins should be an All-Star? Who’s getting the short end of the stick right now?

Hour 2: *Judd, Derek and Manny talk more All-Star speculation; Should Byron Buxton be in the game?

*Rocco Baldelli’s impact and the influence of the veteran players

*Coller: “How will this team respond when something goes wrong this summer?”