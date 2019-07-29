Derek Falvey talks deadline approach/A Zulgad rant

Hour 1: *Ramie, Derek and Manny weigh in on the Twins acquisition of Sergio Romo
*Should the Indians go all in for this year?
*Aside from the big names? Who else should the Twins target at the trade deadline? Robbie Ray? Matt Boyd? Could a deal with Syndergaard be made?
Hour 2: *Mackey joins Derek and Manny for more Twins reckless trade speculation
*Twins CBO Derek Falvey joins with thoughts on the acquisition of Sergio Romo, and the approach to the trade deadline
*Judd rants about Miguel Sano/David Ortiz comparisions