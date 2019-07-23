Live from CHS Field with more Reckless Trade Speculation

Hour 1: *Judd, Ramie and Derek are live at CHS Field in St. Paul

*Judd loved everything about last night’s Twins/Yankees game, but Derek wasn’t quite as excited.

*More reckless trade speculation

Hour 2: *More from CHS Field, Derek, Ramie and Judd have more reckless trade speculation, including a report from Ken Rosenthal

*Who will make the first big trade before the deadline? Should the Twins be the first to pounce on a deal? Which relievers should the Twins pursue?

*Judd is tired of the fraud Yankee fans that show up at Target Field.