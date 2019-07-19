Rosario’s clutch moment/Bullpen speculation

Hour 1: *Ramie, Derek & Judd discuss Eddie Rosario’s clutch home run against Oakland, and why that could be viewed as a huge moment in the season

*More Reckless Trade Speculation: With Taylor Rogers having to go two innings last night, is it time for the Twins to make a move to bolster the bullpen?

Hour 2: *More discussion on umpires & electronic K-zones

*With the Aaron Boone meltdown from yesterday, should umpires and managers be mic’d up more?

*Is there any concern about Taylor Rogers being worn down later in the season?