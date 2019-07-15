Speculating on trade packages/Rocco’s impact on the clubhouse

Hour 1: *Would the Twins trade a current player on their major league squad?

*More Reckless Trade Speculation!

*Derek and Ramie discuss the Twins window of contention, and their odds to win the World Series this year

Hour 2: *Judd joins for hour 2, and weighs in on the trade package debate: Which hypothetical deal would you take? Bumgarner/Smith or Stroman/Giles?

*How resilient is this Twins club? How much of that should be taken into account for their success?

*Why Rocco Baldelli’s personality and approach has worked for the Twins.