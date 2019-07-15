Podcast

Speculating on trade packages/Rocco’s impact on the clubhouse

By Manny Hill
Judd Zulgad, Ramie Makhlouf and Derek Wetmore July 15, 2019 1:59 pm
SKOR North Twins Show

Hour 1: *Would the Twins trade a current player on their major league squad?
*More Reckless Trade Speculation!
*Derek and Ramie discuss the Twins window of contention, and their odds to win the World Series this year

Hour 2: *Judd joins for hour 2, and weighs in on the trade package debate: Which hypothetical deal would you take? Bumgarner/Smith or Stroman/Giles?
*How resilient is this Twins club? How much of that should be taken into account for their success?
*Why Rocco Baldelli’s personality and approach has worked for the Twins.

