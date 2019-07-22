The Yankees come to town/Judd has a bullpen conspiracy theory

Hour 1: *After a split with the A’s over the weekend, Derek and Ramie look ahead to what’s next for the Twins as the “Boogeyman” Yankees are in town for three.

*Ramie goes through the Twins August schedule and why things will get easier for the Twins

*Twins Ventline: What has gone wrong with the Twins bullpen?

Hour 2: *How good was that Twins/A’s series over the weekend?

*Judd has a conspiracy theory on how Rocco Baldelli used the bullpen on the finale with the A’s

*Can the Indians actually catch the Twins? Will they try to make a run?