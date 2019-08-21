Are the positives of the Twins this season being appreciated enough?

Hour 1: *Ramie can’t get enough of the Rally Squirrel that made an appearance at Target Field last night

*Why is it that some go bananas every time the Twins lose a game?

*Derek and Ramie show some appreciation for what Nelson Cruz is doing, compared to others close to his age

Hour 2: *Should there be more focus on the positive things going on with the Twins instead of some of the flaws the team has? Derek argues that there should be.

*Goose Gossage is at it again; complaining about modern day baseball. Derek, Ramie and Manny share their thoughts on the Hall Of Famer’s latest comments on the game.

*Who could be the next Twin in line to have their number retired?