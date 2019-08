Hour 1: *Is it time to hit the panic button on Jose Berrios after his start last night?

*What are the legit concerns about Berrios?

*A look ahead to what’s in store for the Twins/Indians series

Hour 2: *Could Luis Arraez be in the mix for AL Rookie of the Year?

*Should the Twins be interested in Greg Holland, who was DFA’d by Arizona?

*Judd is fired up over a rule from last night’s game

*Derek has some numbers to put the Twins power surge into perspective