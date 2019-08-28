Continued frustration with Buxton injuries

Hour 1: *Derek, Ramie and Danny discuss their level of concern over Byron Buxton’s latest setback on his injury recovery

*Dan Hayes of The Athletic joins with more notes on Byron Buxton, and also how the Twins can get Jose Berrios back on track

*How are the Twins doing in low-scoring games vs. higher scoring games?

Hour 2: *Ramie, Danny and Judd voice their overall frustrations with Byron Buxton’s injury history.

*Judd has the numbers on the Twins improved bullpen.

*Could Michael Pineda be the Twins number 2 starter in the postseason?

*A rain delay at Miller Park? What?