Diaz’ decision to send Ehire/Still no panic?

Hour 1: *Ramie sounds off on Tony Diaz’ decision to send Ehire Adrianza to the plate yesterday

*Still reason for optimism to reign? Derek has some positives to look at with the Twins despite losing 3 of 4 to Cleveland

Hour 2: *Judd weighs in on Tony Diaz’ decision to send Adrianza

*Is there still concern about the Twins bullpen and how it’s being used?

*Jake Odorizzi said on Saturday for fans not to worry and everything will “be fine”. Will that add any extra pressure for the Twins to win the division?