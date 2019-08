This episode of Glen Perkins on Baseball was recorded in front of a live audience at Modist Brewing Company downtown Minneapolis, and it includes the entire cast — Perkins, Phil Mackey, Derek Wetmore, Judd Zulgad and Ramie Makhlouf!

Topics include whether the Twins can win the World Series, hot Twins takes, the greatness of Nelson Cruz and Sergio Romo, questions from the audience and more!